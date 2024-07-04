36K patients in Central Luzon served by DOH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- More than 36,000 patients in Central Luzon received medical services from the Department of Health (DOH) through the Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat or "Lab for All" and Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair initiatives.

This was disclosed by Regional Director Corazon Flores during the sixth episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas by the Philippine Information Agency, DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development.

Flores stressed that the programs aim to ensure that every Filipino experiences health and well-being.

The services delivered by the agency included diagnostics, medical consultations, eye check-ups, ultrasounds, ECGs, X-rays, minor surgeries, and medicine distribution.

The Primary Health Care Day program also catered to more than 1,800 patients, offering comprehensive services from diagnostics and immunizations to family planning.

From 2022 to June 2024, Flores said the DOH disbursed P4.93 billion under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program.

She underscored the agency’s commitment to making healthcare accessible to all.

"Our goal is to mobilize the health sector towards achieving our objectives with clear, simple directions. These initiatives underscore the agency’s dedication to making healthcare accessible and comprehensive for all Filipinos, further solidifying Central Luzon as a model region for health and well-being," she said.