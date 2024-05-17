385 farmers affected by El Niño get fuel subsidy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 385 farmers from this city who were affected by the El Niño phenomenon received assistance from the local government.

City Agriculturist Cristina Sangumay said the farmers plant corn, rice, and other crops.

The farmers and fishermen received cash subsidies for their fuel, amounting to between P1,000 to P2,000.

Sangumay said the assistance is part of the local government’s program to preserve and support the city’s farming sector in all barangays of San Fernando.

She said the support to local farmers is in line with Mayor Vilma Caluag’s goal of ensuring steady food supply in the city.

Acting City Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman and Pyestang Fernandino 2024 Chairperson City Councilor Cristina Lagman attended the distribution of fuel assistance.

They were joined by city councilors Angel Wijangco, Brenz Gonzales, Ricky Hizon, Reggie David, and Rosemary Calimlim.