39 cops dismissed in 2 months: PRO-3

Some 39 policemen were dismissed from service in just two months as part of the internal cleansing campaign of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, PRO-3 director, reported that the dismissals, recorded between June 19 and August 20, 2025, stemmed from various violations.

The 39 dismissed cops are part of the 74 personnel sanctioned during the period.

The PRO-3 said 29 personnel were suspended, three demoted, and three reprimanded.

Peñones said five of the dismissed cops are Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs).

He said the number of resolved administrative cases nearly doubled compared to the 38 cases settled from January to mid-June.

The PRO-3 said the crackdown is in line with the third core pillar of accountability and modernization of PNP chief Nicolas Torre.

The move has led to sanctions against more than 3,400 personnel nationwide in the past year.

Peñones said the campaign goes beyond discipline as it aims to restore unity and public trust in the police.

“Our intensified internal cleansing is not merely about discipline, but about building unity and morale within our ranks. This ensures we perform our duties with integrity and credibility—fundamentally reinforcing the trust and confidence of the people we serve,” he said.