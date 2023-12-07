39-K cops to be deployed for Ligtas Paskuhan 2023

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Tuesday that some 39,000 officers will be deployed across the country for law enforcement and public safety operations during the Christmas season.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP's "Ligtas Paskuhan 2023" security campaign will ensure a safe celebration of the Yuletide season for Filipinos.

Fajardo said PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr. has ordered intensified police visibility and preventive patrol operations to ensure public safety, especially for churchgoers who would attend the nine-day "Simbang Gabi" starting December 16, 2023.

She added that the PNP would raise its full alert status starting December 15, 2023.

"By December 15, all leaves of police personnel would be canceled as a normal practice. This means that we are on full alert nationwide to make sure that our personnel are accounted for and that we have readily available personnel for deployment,” Fajardo said.