3G (God’s Grace and Garbo)

Mayor Cris Garbo might not just be turning out to be the apple of the eye in Lubao. Or so it may seem lately. To say that he isn’t affected at all by the move would be a lie, if not totally hypocritical. Of course he is.

But I admire the man’s stance, the man’s reactions, the man’s countenance, and most importantly - the man’s faith.

Garbo is completely a changed man. His Christian faith has made him strong, circumspect, respectful and even more honorable. That transformation as taught in the book of Romans is so manifested in him, showing love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. The fruits of the Holy Spirit contained in the book of Galatians.

In more than one public appearance since those chopper rides, Garbo has exuded more than just an imagery that gives so much evidence to his Christian faith. He has also managed to keep his supporters at bay through his “preaching” (yes, he sounds more preachy lately if not totally pious).

Gone are the days when he would battle fire with fire, cuss with cuss, and even punch with punch. I remember one story about him kicking a table right inside the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) session hall when he was still a board member and has not found God yet. It was a physical act that almost led to scuffles with another SP member.

In his speeches lately, he would be heard saying:

“This will come to pass. God has better plans for us and we should take it at that. Let us not take it negatively. We just have to lean on the Lord,” Garbo utters.

Garbo has been sounding like Donald Trump too who was almost got killed by an assassin’s bullet, as well as his newly minted VP running mate JD Vance who has been invoking miracles and God’s grace and favor since the Republican National Convention last week

The mayor would add: “We should be able to face any challenges and we can do that by the grace of God”

And he is even thankful to people who have been praying for him. “Thank you very much for all your prayers. Thank you to prayer warriors who are working now in our midst.”

+++++

And so, how can a man who, if rumors or one or two media projections would have it, say that he was (already) dumped, can be saying all those good things?

The answer: Grace of God. Nothing could ever replace this even if some perceived him to have fallen from grace. I don’t want to fancy myself as a preacher too but God’s Grace has always been defined in Christian circles to be “unmerited favor.”

Unmerited as in undeserved, where grace could also be translated to finding strength and keeping composure. Garbo may not deserve to have that strength. Nor do we all. But in times of weaknesses, that is when God’s grace is poured even more. Remember Apostle Paul’s admission? “(For) when I am weak then I am strong…” (II Corinthians 12:9)

+++++

Does Mabalacat City (and Pampanga) deserved to be in the SONA of President Marcos last Monday? Yes, very much so. And to God be all the glory!

The basis of SONA inclusion was based on merit – and that was the recognition given to Mabalacat City College (MCC) by the The Times Higher Awards which is the Oscars for college or tertiary education. But to land in a speech by President Marcos is, again, an example of unmerited favor or God’s Grace. Imagine, there are thousands of colleges and universities – whether private or government – in the Philippines but it was only MCC that was given this pedestal in a presidential remark heard and seen by countless Filipinos here and abroad.

I am not saying that Mayor Garbo was solely responsible for the excellent performance of MCC that made it win the coveted recognition (Digital and Technological Innovation category) over other renowned educational institutions on the planet. That’s far from it, as the recognition could also be attributed to having a very smart leader in Dr. Mich Ong, president of MCC and her staff, the backing of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and support of Chairman Popoy De Vera of CHED.

For MCC, to be cited by no less than President Marcos at a time when Mayor Garbo was not his usual jolly self, is something to be heralded. The inclusion in the SONA may just mean that Mayor Garbo must be doing well in governing the city. One must remember that the MCC is an enterprise of the Mabalacat LGU where Garbo is the local chief executive (and is the Chairman of the MCC Board).

The honor is not Mabalacat’s alone as it also rubs off onto the province of Pampanga as the president said “Mabalacat City College in Pampanga” Such recognition is timely as the province was recently beset by POGO controversies in Porac town. Mabalacat City has carried Pampanga out of this recent mire, and thus, gives Capitol a reason to celebrate.

This Times Award and the recognition accorded by the President came even with meager budget previously given to MCC. That has to change and corrected now. The MCC deserves a bigger slice of the pie as it gives honor to our beloved city and the province.