3K attend Porac Binulu Festival's street party

PORAC – Thousands of visitors and residents here gathered and lit up Toledo Street to celebrate the first Porac Tipun Tipun Keng Dalan 2023 (PTTKD), a grand music festival in line with this year's Binulu Festival.

Kapampangans flocked to the 1-kilometer-long street event to experience the excitement brought by local DJs, celebrities, and three homegrown bands performing live and energizing the people on Friday night.

Cabalen Pride, Sheet Happens, White Lies Band, and Chocolate Factory hyped the crowd with their song compositions, while the eight local DJs fired up the stage until 4 a.m.

Food stalls were set up to serve the thousands of attendees enjoying the festival, in addition to providing a one-night job opportunity for the residents living within the music festival grounds.

Bench Dizon, head organizer of PTTKD, said he collaborated with local artists and DJs in Pampanga to plan the event with the goal of uplifting the Poraquenos.

“Ang goal lang naman ay pasayihan lang ang mga tao dito sa Porac, at pasayahin ang fiesta ni Apung Tali,” Dizon said.

The staging of the first installment of PTTKD was made possible in partnership with Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, San Miguel Corporation, Marklakiss Photography, and Cignal.

Porac Tipun Tipun Keng Dalan (PTTKD), headed by the Binulu Festival Fiesta Committee, is the first grand music festival in Porac, Pampanga.

It is in line with the local tradition of celebrating the feast of Apung Tali, the patron saint of the municipality. (By Rafael Tan - SunStar Pampanga Intern)