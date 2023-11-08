3K kids in Angeles to get anti-cancer vaccines

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has ordered the administration of two doses of Human Papillomaviruses (HPV) vaccines to some 3,000 female children ages 9 to 14 years old enrolled in Grade 4 in all public schools here beginning November 20 until November 24, 2023.

The vaccines are for protection against infection from HPV — a group of more than 200 related viruses, which can cause genital warts and certain types of cancer (cervical, anal, oropharyngeal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal).

Lazatin, together with members of the City Health Office (CHO) and Gender and Development Office (GAD), will visit the 43 public schools.

Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel on November 7, 2023, supervised a meeting with Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles, City Health Assistant Officer Dr. Cristine Joy Patio, and CHO Nurse Supervisor Evelinda Mariano to discuss the schedule, logistics, and target population of the free HPV vaccines.

City Health Officer Verona Guevarra said the HPV vaccination is recommended for kids with ages 11 or 14. It can be started as early as 9 years of age.

Lazatin is also urging all parents to have their female children get vaccinated against HPV.

In 2020 and 2021, the city government had already conducted the first and second doses of community-based immunization of HPV vaccines to female children ages 9-14 years old in the 33 barangays.

Lazatin lauded the city health midwives and staff of GAD for their dedication to the program.