3K mangroves planted along Masantol coast

MASANTOL -- The local government here took another step in safeguarding the environment and its coastal communities by planting mangroves along the banks of Pampanga River.

Mayor Jose Antonio "TonTon" Bustos led the planting of at least 3,000 mangroves in Barangay Nigui here over the weekend.

The mayor was joined by his fellow local government officials, members of non-government organizations, and other volunteers.

"Ito po ay isa sa ating mga paraan upang mabigyan ng proteksyon ang ating mga dike at isa ring programa sa ilalim ng ating Clean and Green movement," the mayor said.

Bustos added that the activity marks the beginning of the local government’s programs aimed at addressing environmental challenges.

He reiterated his vision of creating a more sustainable and resilient future for Masantoleños, especially fellow youth and the next generation.