3K students get P11K each under special employment

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda led the payout for 3,400 students employed under the Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) of the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Before Easter, each beneficiary received some P11,379 for 20 days of rendering services in updating the province's "skills registry system."

The Pinedas were assisted by officials of DOLE in Region 3 during the distribution of the students' salaries.

DOLE said SPES "is an employment bridging program during summer or Christmas vacation that aims to augment the family’s income of poor but deserving students."

The DOLE pays for 40 percent of the salaries while partner employers which include government agencies, private companies, and other sponsor institutions shoulder the remaining 60 percent.