3rd Candaba viaduct 30.58% complete

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The construction of the Third Candaba Viaduct at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is 30.58 percent complete.

NLEX Corporation President Luigi Bautista said they have signed a P10 billion loan agreement with Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for funding to ensure the completion of the infrastructure in November this year.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) earlier approved some P8-billion for the project.

The 5.3-kilometer Third Candaba Viaduct is being constructed in between the two original structures at the NLEX portions from Pulilian in Bulacan to Apalit, Pampanga.

The two 50-year old structures, which are being retrofitted, will be attached to the Third Candaba Viaduct.

This will result in six lanes or three lanes on each side with road shoulders.

To further ensure that no delays will be encountered in the target completion of the third viaduct, the TRB said that some 198 families settled within the viaduct area have been relocated.

NLEX said it extended the affected settlers some P9.3-million in financial assistance.

The TRB added that the target completion of the Third Candaba Viaduct should be met as the strengthening of the two older structures depend on it, along with the safety of motorists travelling to North Luzon and Metro Manila.