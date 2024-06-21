4 arrested for shabu

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region III (PDEA-3) collared four individuals during an operation launched in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Jobelle Macaraeg, Rederick Mercado, Mark Gil Garcia, and Jeffrey Siron were involved in the illegal drugs.

The anti-drug operation yielded a total of 10 pieces of suspected methaphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) weighing 14 grams and valued at P95,200, assorted drug paraphernalia; and the marked money.

The suspects now face charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.