4 dead, 3 injured in CL due to typhoon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Heavy rains brought about by typhoon “Carina” and southwest monsoon has caused four deaths and three injuries in Central Luzon as of Thursday morning, July 25.

The Police Regional Office Region III (PRO-3) reported that two persons, said to be a mother and child, died in a landslide behind the City College of Angeles in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City on Wednesday.

Another person, identified as Nestor Cerezo Jr., survived but sustained injuries from the incident, the PRO-3 added.

In Bulacan, the Central Luzon police office reported that a man, identified as Jarrel Pangan, drowned in Baliwag-Bustos River in Bulacan.

Pangan and his companions were walking along the dike when they fell into the river. Pangan was swept away by a strong water current while his companions survived.

Meanwhile, a body of a woman was retrieved from Angat River in Bustos, Bulacan.

A couple from Bataan also sustained injuries after an acacia tree fell onto their house while they were sleeping.

The PRO-3 said a total 614 personnel are still deployed in different areas in the region for monitoring, search, rescue and retrieval operations.