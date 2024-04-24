4-K jobs up for grabs in Labor Day Job Fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 3 Pampanga Field Office and the Provincial Government of Pampanga will be hosting a Labor Day Job fair at the SM City Pampanga.

The event is expected to offer hundreds of job vacancies from participating companies.

The job fair was dubbed "Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso."

This is part of the DOLE’s initiative to bring job opportunities closer to the people.

Job vacancies include positions in engineering, allied medical services, accounting, housekeeping, food services, forwarding and logistics, and delivery services among others.

The event will also feature a “Kadiwa ng Pangulo”, a program of the Department of Agriculture aimed at providing consumers fresh and affordable products and a ready market for farmers and producers.

Other government agencies support the employment program.