4 Kapampangans among DOT Pamana awardees

Four Kapampangans are among the 13 individuals recognized by the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 3 under its PAMANA or Parangal sa Manlilikhang Natatangi ng Gitnang Luzon, which honors bearers of Central Luzon’s intangible cultural heritage.

According to DOT Region 3, the awardees from Pampanga include Katrina Monseratt S. Roque, Wilfredo Layug, Peter de Vera, and Lillian Borromeo.

The DOT described Roque as an advocate of Kapampangan barrio dishes who promotes local cuisine through her digital platform and operates a native Kapampangan buffet restaurant in Floridablanca.

Layug, the DOT said, is a master ecclesiastical sculptor from Betis, Guagua, known for his religious woodcarvings that reflect faith and Filipino artistry.

De Vera is a Pampanga-based cultural worker and arts educator dedicated on nurturing young talent and preserving traditions through theater and performance.

Borromeo, whom the DOT referred to as “Atching Lillian,” was cited as a culinary heritage bearer recognized for preserving heirloom Kapampangan cuisine and passing on its traditions to future generations.

The DOT said the PAMANA awards recognize individuals who preserve and promote the region’s intangible cultural heritage.