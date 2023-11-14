4 killed in truck-car mishap

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The driver and three passengers of a car were killed in a freak mishap involving a 10-wheeler dump truck around 8 pm on Monday, November 13, in Olongapo City.

Authorities said the four aboard a Toyota Camry (XPR 424) -- Renz Tiu, Veronica Ng, Romnick Tiu, and Carlo Esguerra -- died due to severe head and body injuries.

The dump truck (CAK 1460) driven by Domingo Faelanca Firmo run over the car and quashing it along the highway in Barangay New Cabalan, Olongapo City.

The victims were declared dead-on-arrival by doctors at James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital, while Firmo was unharmed, investigators from the Olongapo City police said.

Initial probe said that the victims were on their way to Olongapo City from Mariveles, Bataan after attending the wedding proposal of a relative.

Upon reaching a sharp curve along the zigzag road portion of Jose Abad Santos Avenue, the dump truck crashed into the car driven by Tiu, and went underneath the truck, making it difficult for rescuers to retrieve the victims’ bodies.

Police said Firmo, 65, of Marilao Bulacan, admitted that he was feeling sick when the accident happened.

He added that the truck is used in mining operations in Zambales and scheduled to be brought back to its owner in Manila.