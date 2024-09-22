4 Masantol vendors missing for 12 days off Palawan waters

MASANTOL — Four vendors from this town have been missing since September 10 after they set sail from Mangsee Island in Palawan province to sell their products to another nearby island.

The missing individuals were identified as Raven Punla, 29, John Loyd Turla, 21, Russell Manansala, 29, and Albert Binijol Mendoza, 42.

Alicia Manansala, neighbor of the vendors, said the group had been peddling household goods, such as speakers, cellphones, stoves, mattresses, and clothing, across the islands of Palawan for nearly a year but regularly returning home in Masantol.

On September 10, she said the vendors went aboard a small boat called "kabalbas" en route to Balabac Island.

“Gamit nila ‘yung bangka na maliit lang na pag-aari ni Raven Punla kaya lang naabutan sila ng malakas na ulan sa dagat at hindi na sila nakita,” Manansala added.

She said Punla’s sibling has traveled to Palawan to seek assistance from local authorities, but no positive developments have emerged from the search.

“Pati ‘yung bangkang gamit nila ay hindi pa makita. Hindi namin masabi kung tumaob ba sila o kung ano ang totoong nangyari,” she said.

Manansala pleaded for assistance from anyone who may have information about the group’s whereabouts, or any help that can shed light on their fate.

She said the family may be reached through her cellphone number 0917-595-1103.