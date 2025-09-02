4 men caught with firearms, grenade

Police have arrested four men at a checkpoint along McArthur Highway in Barangay Sto. Domingo in Angeles City on Sunday for possession of illegal firearms and a grenade.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, Police Regional Office III director, said personnel of the Angeles City Police flagged down two motorcycles at an anti-criminality checkpoint.

The riders allegedly attempted to escape but were pursued and eventually caught by policemen.

One of the suspects, who introduced himself as a police officer, was nabbed with an unlicensed pistol and a hand grenade.

The other suspect was caught carrying an unlicensed caliber .380 firearm.

Investigators said the group may be part of a robbery-holdup gang operating in the city.

During the arrest, one suspect reportedly tried to bribe the officers with cash in exchange for their release.

Peñones said the offer was immediately rejected, and additional charges for corruption of a public official were filed.

The four suspects, along with the confiscated firearms, explosive, and cash, were turned over to the Station 1 of the Angeles City Police Office for documentation and filing of criminal charges.

Peñones commended the quick action of his men, saying their vigilance prevented a possible robbery.

The suspects face complaints for violation of R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), R.A. 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), Usurpation of Authority, and Corruption of a Public Official.