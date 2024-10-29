4 nabbed for theftat TTKD event

ANGELES CITY --- Four individuals were arrested for theft during the Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan (TTKD) event in front of Casino Filipino along McArthur Highway, Barangay Balibago on Oct. 27, 2024.

The city government identified the suspects as Robinson Rusell Luna Asoy, Christer Miguel Sobiono, Jimson Flandez, and Francis Cristal Villena.

The four were apprehended at around 4:00 AM on said date by personnel of Angeles City Police Station 4.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. commended the swift action and vigilance of the Angeles City Police, especially for their effective monitoring during the TTKD event.

The mayor emphasized the city’s commitment to maintaining a safe environment for both residents and visitors.

Yasmin Sarip Lumabao, a 20-year-old student, reported that her phone was stolen at the TTKD Command Post.

Police Intelligence personnel were immediately dispatched to investigate which eventually resulted in the identification of the suspects.

Policemen recovered several mobile phones from the suspects, including the Lumabao's Infinix Note 30 5G.

The suspects were detained at Police Station 4.