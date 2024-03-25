4 nabbed in Angeles City for marijuana possession

ANGELES CITY -- Personnel of Angeles City Police Office and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga seized some four kilos of suspected marijuana from four men here on Thursday.

The illegal drugs were recovered from four suspects identified as alias "Boss", "Hard", and "Jing", all from Benguet province, and "Jaypee" from Kalinga province.

The suspects were arrested through a buy-bust operation launched by authorities at Barangay Margot, this city on the said day.

The dope worth P480,000, kept in four large rolled bags, were seized by the cops.

They also recovered the buy-bust money used in operation.

The suspects are now facing charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.