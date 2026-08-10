4 nabbed in Bataan anti-drug operation

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested four persons and confiscated shabu worth P106,000 following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tagumpay, Orani town on Wednesday night, August 5, 2026.

The PDEA Bataan Provincial Office identified the suspects as Ric, male, 33; Jersy, male, 35; Jay, male, 41; and Teng, male, 43.

Assorted drug paraphernalia and the marked money were also recovered by the operating teams.

The agency said the four suspects will be taken to the PDEA Region 3 Detention Facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The confiscated illegal drugs will undergo forensic examination and confirmation at the PDEA regional laboratory.

The operation was conducted by the PDEA Bataan Provincial Office and Orani Municipal Police Station.

PDEA said C charges are now being prepared against the suspects for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.