4 nabbed in Porac buy-bust operation

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested four persons following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac town on Wednesday, January 7.

The agency identified the suspects as Bill, male, 33 years old; Lex, male, 30 years old; Isa, female, 36 years old; and Teds, 59 years old, the alleged operator of a drug den in the said barangay.

PDEA said four sachets containing six grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P40,800, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used during the operation were seized from the suspect.

A non-bailable offense under Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 6 (maintenance of den, dive, or resort) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against Teds.

Appropriate charges under the same law will be filed against the arrested the other suspects.

Meanwhile, the PDEA reported that a total of P47.80 billion worth of dangerous drugs were confiscated in 2025.

From January 1 to December 31, 2025, the agency and other law enforcement agencies carried out 39,491 anti-drug operations that led to the arrest of 51,614 individuals.

Among the seized narcotics were 6.59 tons of shabu worth P44.83 billion; 174,347.56 grams of cocaine worth P924 million; 24,860 ecstasy tablets worth P42 million; 546,102.92 grams of marijuana kush worth P655 million; 1,850,610.88 grams of dried marijuana leaves and bricks worth P222 million; 515,698.19 grams of marijuana stalks worth P62 million; 147,907.99 grams of marijuana fruiting tops worth P18 million; 4,899,543 marijuana plants worth P980 million; and 183,257 marijuana seedlings worth P7.3 million.