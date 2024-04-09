4 Pampanga schools acquire special patents

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Four more schools in Pampanga received their special patents from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources DENR.

The turnover ceremonies were held on Monday at the Capitol through the multi-government task force led by the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The four schools include San Roque Arbol Elementary School (Lubao), San Miguel Elementary School (Lubao), San Gabriel Elementary School (Macabebe), and San Rafael Elementary School ( Macabebe).

The issuance of special patents was made possible through DENR Administrative Order 2015-01 dated March 4, 2015 or the guidelines for the processing and issuance of special patents for public school sites under the Republic Act (RA) 10023 and Section 4 of RA 10023.

The task force is composed of the Provincial Government of Pampanga, DENR, the Department of Education (DepEd), Registry of Deeds among others.

The task force is chaired by Sangguniang Panlalawigan Committee on Education Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab.

The move to process the special patents of the school sites under DepEd was initiated by Pineda Cayabyab during a meeting with the Division of Pampanga’s education program supervisors.

The supervisors raised issues regarding some school sites tha face eviction, encroachment, and legal conflict from other claimants of their properties.

The lady lawmaker said that more than 200 school sites in the province are not yet "titled" under the name of DepEd.