4 restaurants in Pampanga cited in 2027 Michelin Guide

Four restaurants in Pampanga have earned recognition in the 2027 MICHELIN Guide Philippines for the quality of their food and dining experience.

Apag Marangle in Guagua and Tito Boy in Clark received the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand distinction, which recognizes restaurants offering quality food at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, SOUQ Pampanga in the City of San Fernando and Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy in Angeles City were included in the MICHELIN Selected list, which features restaurants recognized for their quality dining experience.

Aside from the restaurants, Clyde Joshua Zafra, restaurant manager of Tito Boy’s, was also honored with the Michelin Service Award.

The four Pampanga establishments are among the 127 restaurants included in the 2027 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu.

Of the total, 10 restaurants received MICHELIN Stars, 31 earned Bib Gourmand distinctions, while 86 were included in the MICHELIN Selected list.

The recognition was announced during the second MICHELIN Guide Philippines awards ceremony held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.