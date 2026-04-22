4 suspects in girl's death nabbed by Bulacan police

The Bulacan police have arrested the four alleged killers of a 16-year old girl.

The victim's body was found near the Angat River in Barangay San Pedro, Bustos town on April 18, 2026.

The Bulacan provincial police said the suspects, including the girl's biological father, were arrested within 48 hours after the body was discovered.

Responding cops proceeded to the scene and confirmed that the victim was a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing since April 11, 2026.

Authorities said the victim’s father earlier reported her disappearance.

Based on witnesses accounts, police conducted a hot pursuit operation which led to the arrest of the four individuals.

The suspects were charged with rape with homicide before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos City.

Colonel Jay Baybayan, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, commended the operating units for their swift and coordinated response. (RGN)