4 vandals cleans Angeles Heritage District Walkway

ANGELES CITY -- A group of vandals on Wednesday cleaned the city's Heritage District Walkway in Barangay Sto. Rosario, which was vandalized a few days ago.

The four suspects were ordered by policemen and barangay leaders to scrape the paint they used in their graffiti on Monday, August 21.

The group also cleaned other vandalized establishments in said barangay.

The perpetrators were identified with the help of the Angeles City Emergency Command Center, headed by Michael Lising, and Angeles City Police Station 1.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said that vandalism is not allowed anywhere in Angeles City.

The four individuals involved were caught vandalizing the area on CCTV last August 20, 2024.

Kuliat Foundation Inc., secretary Jing Torno raised the vandalism concern through his Facebook account.

Lazatin said he immediately directed the Angeles City Police Office, and Angeles City Emergency Command Center to locate and arrest the vandals.

The mayor added that he earlier pushed for the expansion of the Command Center to address the blind spots throughout the city.

Lazatin said the command center will help in the city's crime prevention drive.