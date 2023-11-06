400 new village execs in Masantol take oath

MASANTOL — The new and re-elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in Masantol town took their oath of office on Sunday, November 5.

Mayor Jose Antonio “Ton-Ton” Bustos administered the oath of office of the more than 400 newly-elected officials from the 26 barangays in town.

The mass oath-taking was held at the Masantol Civic Center.

The event was witnessed by PATROL Partylist Representative Jorge Bustos and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Mayor Bustos said the mass ceremony is a testament of unity among elected officials under the banner of "One Bayung Masantol”.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga bagong halal at ngayon ay kapwa public servant sa pakikiisa sa panawagan na ‘One Bayung Masantol’. Kitang-kita po ngayon ang unity sa ating bayan,” he said.

The mayor encouraged the barangay officers to set aside political differences and embrace the responsibility of delivering the highest quality of public service to their constituents.

“Hiling ko lang sa ating mga bagong halal ay makiisa sa panawagan ng lokal na pamahalaan lalo na sa aspeto ng kalinisan at pagprotekta sa kalikasan. Ang lokal na pamahalaan naman ay tuluy-tuloy na magbaba ng programa sa edukasyon, kalusugan at kabuhayan,” he said.