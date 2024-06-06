4,000 jobs up for grabs in Independence Day job fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Job seekers are invited to join the Independence Day Job Fair hosted by the Provincial Government of Pampanga and its partners from the government and private sector on June 12 at the SM City Clark.

The event is expected to offer hundreds of job vacancies from participating companies in the manufacturing, business process outsourcing, and allied services.

The job fair runs with the theme “Kalayaan 2024: Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan."

It is part of the Department of Labor and Employment and the Provincial Government of Pampanga‘s initiative to bring job opportunities closer to the people.

Job vacancies include positions in engineering, allied medical services, accounting, housekeeping, food services, forwarding and logistics, and delivery service, among others.

Employment booths will open at 9:30 AM, the organizers said.