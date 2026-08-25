400K children in CL get measles-rubella vaccine

More than 400,000 children aged six to 59 months in Central Luzon have received measles-rubella vaccines during the first two weeks of the region’s Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA), according to the Department of Health Region III (DOH-3).

The agency said the vaccination is being conducted in coordination with local government units in the region.

The DOH Region 3 added that the campaign is continuing this week.

The agency warned the public that measles and rubella are contagious diseases that can spread in communities and cause complications. It added that vaccination is an important measure in preventing the' transmission of viral diseases.

The DOH 3 urged parents and caregivers to bring children to the nearest health center or coordinate with local health workers regarding vaccination schedules.

The MR SIA is part of the government’s efforts to increase vaccination coverage among young children and reduce the risk of measles and rubella outbreaks in Central Luzon.