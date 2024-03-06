405 students get financial assistance from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 405 Kapampangan students received financial assistance under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the provincial government.

The program is aimed to assist students with their education expenses.

Pampanga board members led the distribution of P4,000 checks to each of the beneficiaries at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Tuesday.

The EFAP provides financial assistance to indigent students to help them defray school-related expenses.

The program covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

Grade 12 beneficiaries alone received some P57,515,000 for School Year 2021 to 2022.

Aside from the EFAP, the provincial government assists out-of-school youth and other underprivileged Kapampangans to get good education through the Alternative Learning System.

The total assistance given to ALS learners in the last three years of Governor Dennis Pineda’s term has reached P9,330,000.