40K join Castaway Music Fest at SM City Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A total of 40,000 energetic music lovers attended SM City Pampanga’s 9th Castaway Music Festival on Saturday.

Performers during the event included popular OPM bands Mayonnaise, Silent Sanctuary, This Band, and Agsunta.

Celebrity disc jock DJ Loonyo also delighted the crowd with his music mixes and killer dance moves.

“We’re so thankful kasi full force na naman ang ating mga Castaways. Our purpose is to bring joy to our shoppers through this festival and we hope to continue this every year,” SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for North 5 Andrea Madlangbayan Rodriguez said.

Castaway is SM Supermalls’ annual music festival that brings together popular OPM bands and music lovers for one epic summer concert.

Castaway is set to come back next year