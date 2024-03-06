40K seniors to get P1K, vitamins from city gov't

ANGELES CITY — The city government's annual distribution of ?1,000 cash assistance and Vitamin C supplements to 47,670 registered senior citizens has started on March 6, 2024.

Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has instructed the Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, headed by Eduardo Torres, to lead the house-to-house distribution.

Members of the OSCA will start the distribution in Barangay Cuayan with 878 registered senior citizens.

The remaining 32 barangays will follow suit, the local government said.

“Lagi po nating linilingap at binibigyan ng halaga ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga senior citizens,” Lazatin said

The mayor said the city government started the program five years ago.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang mga programang nasimulan natin para sa ating mga senior citizens. Tayo po ulit ang bababa sa kanila,” Lazatin said.

The project is being supervised by Lazatin’s Chief Adviser IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel.

In 2023, 48,439 senior citizens received the said assistance; 40,159 in 2022; 53,996 in 2021; and 55,815 in 2020.