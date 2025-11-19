42 villages in Pampanga still flooded -- PDRRMO

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the number of flooded barangays in Pampanga has decreased to 42 across nine municipalities, as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The flooding is still caused by water overflow from the Pampanga river and water draining from upstream areas.

Macabebe remained the most affected town, with 14 barangays still submerged.

Minalin, on the other hand still has eight flooded barangays.

The towns of Candaba, Sasmuan, Guagua, San Simon, San Luis, Arayat, and Apalit also reported lingering floodwaters from high tide, fluvial flooding, and Pampanga River overflow.

Despite fair weather across the province, 126 families (433 individuals) remain housed in 16 evacuation centers.

Some 45 families (144 persons) continue to stay outside evacuation centers after preemptive evacuation, the PDRRMO said.

Provincial officials said monitoring of high-risk and coastal barangays continues as floodwaters have yet to subside in some areas.