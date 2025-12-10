4,226 purok leaders get cash aid, free medicines

Some 4,226 purok leaders from various towns and cities in Pampanga received cash and medical assistance from the provincial government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in a series of events on Tuesday, December 9.

Each beneficiary was given P3,000 cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD, along with free maintenance medicines.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Former President and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda led the activities.

The provincial government said the support aims "to help the leaders sustain their health needs while they continue assisting in local programs, peace and order, and the delivery of basic services in their respective communities."