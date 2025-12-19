4,281 patients get cash, food from prov'l gov't

Some 4,281 individuals suffering from cancer, kidney disease, and tuberculosis received cash and food from the Pampanga Provincial Government.

The Capitol said this is part of its health and social programs

Each beneficiary received P2,000, half cavan of rice, and food packs.

The program covered patients from the Second District of Pampanga, including the municipality of Bacolor and City of San Fernando.

Among the beneficiaries was Minerva Buensuceso, 49, a cancer patient who was earlier diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer after undergoing a medical check-up during the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

The Capitol said that early detection allowed her to receive medical intervention, including two surgeries.

Buensuceso is currently undergoing chemo and radiation therapy.

The distribution of aid was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The provincial government said the assistance program aims to help ease the financial burden of patients undergoing long-term medical treatment.