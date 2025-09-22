43 barangays flooded

Some 43 barangays in Pampanga are flooded as of Monday noon, September 21, ahead of the expected onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando in the province.

Based on the latest bulletin of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), the affected barangays are in Macabebe (14), Masantol (22), Minalin (6), and the City of San Fernando (1).

The flooding was caused by high tide levels, as most of the affected communities are in coastal areas.

To mitigate the impact of Nando, the provincial government said it has activated the PDRRMC Operations Center and Command and Control Center, while prepositioning disaster response equipment and personnel.

Authorities urged the public to stay alert, monitor official advisories, and coordinate with their local DRRMCs for assistance.