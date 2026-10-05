44 villages in Pampanga still flooded: PDRRMO

Some 44 barangays in Pampanga are still flooded due to the recent moonsoon rains but the number of displaced individuals have gone down to 1,722 as flood waters recede, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said.

The affected areas are in Arayat, Apalit, Macabebe, Masantol and Minalin, with flooding ranging from about one to five feet.

The deepest flooding was recorded in Tacasan, Macabebe with up to five feet, while San Francisco in the same municipality reached four feet.

The flooding was caused by continuous monsoon rains, upstream water, high tide, overflowing creeks and clogged drainage systems.

A total of 440 families or 1,658 persons are staying in 41 evacuation centers.

Another 20 displaced families or 64 persons are staying outside evacuation centers.

Flooding also disrupted road access in several municipalities.

Roads in Masantol, San Simon, Minalin, Lubao and San Luis were reported impassable to light vehicles.

In Minalin, the Tail Dike Road from San Nicolas to Sta. Catalina was not passable to all types of vehicles because of multiple damage.

Despite the flooding, no suspension of classes was reported in the province.

The PDRRMC said it is monitoring the situation through its Operations and Command Center, while response personnel and equipment remained on standby.

Authorities also continued clearing illegal fishpens in Sasmuan, desilting the Tail Dike in Minalin, distributing food packs and coordinating with the province's 21 local government units.