4,445 farmers, fisherfolk get emergency cash aid

A total of 4,445 farmers and fisherfolk affected by flooding in Pampanga received P5,400 each in emergency cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during a ceremony on Tuesday, October 13.

The beneficiaries came from Lubao, Guagua, Magalang, and Mabalacat City.

The assistance was provided through the Pampanga provincial government to help ease the financial burden of residents whose livelihoods were affected by the floods.

Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda led the distribution of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance.

The cash assistance aims to help farmers and fisherfolk meet their immediate needs and support their recovery following the flooding.