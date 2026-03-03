45 hot air balloons set to fly in Lubao

A total of 45 hot air balloons are set to fly during the 8th Lubao International Balloon and Music Festival (IBMF) on March 7 to 8 at The Pradera Verde.

Event Chair Noel Castro announced the lineup during a press conference on Monday, March 2.

“We have colorful balloons in different sizes and special shapes, some of which are coming from 14 countries so we can assure na mag-eenjoy ang buong pamilya,” Castro said.

Of the 45 balloons, 18 are regular-sized with standard shapes, while eight are special-shaped.

Among the special-shaped balloons are a baby chicken, two bears hugging, a heart, a scuba diver, cartoon characters, and other animal figures.

There will also be 19 mini hot air balloons composed of 10 regular and nine special shapes.

The mini balloons are remote-controlled and are about one-tenth the size of the regular balloons, which measure approximately 100 square feet, Castro said.

He added that a total of 21 balloons are scheduled for morning fly-outs, while four will be tethered.

This year event has been shortened to two days after seven years of being held for three days.

Rambo Nuñez, head event organizer, assured maximum entertainment with the lineup of artists performing at night.

These include Jika Marie, Illest Morena, Hev Abi, Kamikazee, Flow G, IV of Spades, and Bamboo for Day 1.

On Day 2, performers include Maki, December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Rico Blanco, and Parokya ni Edgar.

Nuñez said around 100,000 attendees are expected over the two-day event.

“We made sure to provide maximum entertainment to ensure the enjoyment of fans. The two days will be filled with exiciting activities, attractions, and of course the much-awaited hot air balloons and concerts,” he said.

Lubao Councilor Jayson Pineda Victorino said the local government unit has assured ample parking spaces, emergency assistance, and other necessary preparations for the smooth and safe festival.

Victorino said he coordinated with other local government units and Philippine National Police to ensure security and quick response to eventualities.

“Ang priority po ng local government ay safety ng lahat ng pupunta and of course, maipromote po ang Lubao. May coordination na po sa mga munisipyo at kina Governor at Vice Governor at very supportive naman po sila,” Victorino said.

He added that around 1,000 locators from Lubao and other parts of Pampanga will be stationed during the event.

“Ang pinakamagandang benefit po nito para sa mga taga-Lubao ay iaangat nito ang livelihood ng mga taga-Lubao, especially ‘yung mga maliliit na mga businesses dahil sila din ‘yung may mga booth sa loob. Maipopromote ‘yung mga products nila.”