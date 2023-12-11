450 kidney patients get help from Cayetanos

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 450 kidney patients from Central Luzon received medical assistance from Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano on December 7.

The beneficiaries who were confined at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) here came from various cities and municipalities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac, Zambales, and Bataan.

The patients are being treated at JBLMGH for chronic kidney disease. Some of them have progressed to the hemodialysis stage.

The senators' medical team gave them guarantee letters which they can use for their dialysis and other medical procedures, laboratory examinations, medications, and other hospital fees.

In addition to these, the Tulong-Medikal team also distributed food packs to 200 patients in JBLMGH’s pediatric ward.

Some Aeta patients admitted at JBLMGH also received grocery packs from the team.

The whole-day "Tulong-Medikal" is part of the Bayanihan Caravan initiative of the two senators in which they collaborate with local government units and national agencies to deliver various forms of aid to Filipinos, especially those who are underprivileged.