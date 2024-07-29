452 public schools in CL postpone class opening

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Education (DepEd) on Sunday reported that 452 public schools in Central Luzon have decided to postpone their opening of classes originally set on Monday, July 29, 2024.

In its post on social media and the website, the agency said the 452 schools are part of the 979 public education institutions across the country to postpone the opening of classes due to the effects of Typhoon Carina.

As of July 28, the affected schools include 225 in the National Capital Region; 231 in Region I; 67 in Region IV-A; and four in Region XII.

DepEd said several schools sustained damages and flooded; and some 149 are still being used as evacuation centers.

The postponement of class opening may last until one week in some areas, the agency said.

School year 2024 to 2025 opened yesterday, after the government moved back the academic calendar from August to July.

In the past, schools started classes in June and close in March.

In Pampanga, more than 50 public and private schools in the province were not able to join the official start of classes yesterday due to flooding.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the local government of Macabebe and Minalin (except Flores High School, Bulac High School, Lourdes Elementary School and San Isidro Elementary School) declared suspension of classes in all levels in both public and private schools.

Six schools in Apalit, one in Bacolor, four in Masantol, 9 in San Simon and six in Sto. Tomas also postponed the opening of classes.

As of yesterday, at least 1,179 families are still in evacuation centers and around 157 villages in the province are still flooded.

The Central Luzon police said that "Ligtas Balik- Eskwela 2024” is in effect across the region.

The program is expected to assist students, parents, and their guardians.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., Police Regional Office III Director, said that some 1,000 police personnel are manning assistance desks in schools, colleges, universities, and nearby areas.

Police urged the public to report suspicious activities or untoward incidents through PRO3 hotline 0998-5985330/ 0917- 5562597 and social media (facebook account: Pio Campolivas).