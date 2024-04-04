4,570 students get financial assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga distributed financial assistance to 4, 570 scholars under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP).

Each beneficiary received P4,000, said Governor Dennis Pineda who spearheaded the distribution.

Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab assisted the governor during the events held at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center and Guagua National Colleges (GNC) in the town of Guagua.

The Provincial Library said that among the 4,570 beneficiaries, 542 students have already graduated college, while 936 are currently in their fourth year.

More than 14,000 Capitol scholars have benefited from the program this year.

Also present during the distributions were Guagua Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres, Board Members Fritzie David Dizon, Sajid Eusoof, Pol Balingit, PCL President Cherry Manalo. ABC President Atty. Claire Lim, and SK President JC Cruz.