464 Pampanga villages now drug free -- PPO

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Wednesday, December 3 said that 91. 88 percent of barangays in the province were declared drug-free as of November 30, 2025.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police, however said the remaining 8.12 percent of the villages are still undergoing intervention.

The police official made the statement during the 4th Quarter Joint Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting at the Kingsborough International Convention Center recently.

The cleared areas account for some 464 barangays out of 459 drug-affected villages.

Pampanga has a total of 505 barangays.

“The 41 barangays that remain affected are now undergoing further intervention,” Marcelo said.

He added that 13 barangays have been submitted for checking with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

PDEA, during the said meeting, disclosed that it was able to clear two barangays in Pampanga this year.

Marcelo also reported that the Pampanga police have conducted some 344 anti-illegal drug operations.

One suspect died while 555 persons were arrested during these operations, he added.

Policemen were able to recover some 2, 319.22 grams of shabu worth P15, 772, 154.