48 women complete business mentorship

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 48 women recently completed the Kapatid Mentor Me Money Market Encounter (KMME-MME) business mentorship training program.

The training was conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry – Region 3 (DTI-3), and Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) – Go Negosyo.

A graduation ceremony was held last June 20, 2024 via Zoom conference after three months of online learning sessions.

The trainees have completed 10 online modules and coaching sessions.

They successfully presented their business plans before a panel composed of outstanding representatives from the government, banking and financial sector, online market platforms and mentors from the PCE.

The provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales have seven mentee-graduates each, while Aurora has six.

The KMME program aims to empower MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) through mentorship and e-learning sessions.

Under the program, entrepreneurs are kept abreast of innovative information, skills, and knowledge needed to upgrade their enterprises.

DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual congratulated the graduates.

“Your commitment to completing this mentoring program reflects your drive to succeed. Remember, true entrepreneurship goes beyond setting up a business, it requires knowledge, skills, and on-going adaptation with the increasingly competitive market,” Pascual said.

Joey Concepcion, founder of PCE-Go Negosyo, stressed the value of mentorship in helping mentees access capital and markets, enabling them to adapt to various business environments.

He said the ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurship Network has adopted the program and implemented in other ASEAN countries.

DTI-3 Director Brigida T. Pili said the choice to train women is part of the department’s advocacy to empower the sector.

“As you step forward from this graduation, remember that this is just the beginning. The skills and knowledge you have acquired through the KMME program are powerful tools that will help you navigate the ever-evolving landscape of business. Embrace the opportunities ahead, continue to innovate, and most importantly, support one another as you grow your enterprises,” Pili said.

A second batch of KMME mentees will undergo the same program before the year ends.