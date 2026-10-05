4,965 farmers, fisherfolk receive P5,400 aid each

Some 4,965 farmers and fisherfolk in Candaba, Pampanga received P5,400 each under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program of the government.

Flooding caused P306.1 million in damage to the townís agriculture and fisheries sectors, according to the provincial government.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in coordination with the provincial government, distributed the assistance to residents affected by the flooding and it's impact to livelihood.

The Capitol said the beneficiaries included 1,470 recipients from the Candaba Kapampangan Region, 1,802 from the Candaba Poblacion Area, and 1,693 from the Candaba Tagalog Region.

Farmers and fisherfolk from Macabebe also received ECT assistance, the provincial government said.

The Capitol said the flooding damaged crops and affected the livelihoods of farming and fishing communities following successive rains in the province.

Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque, and League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Pampanga Chapter President and Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco led the distribution of aid to the beneficiaries.

The provincial government said the ECT is part of the assistance provided by national and local government agencies to help families affected by calamities.