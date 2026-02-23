4K loose firearms seized in C. Luzon

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) has seized more than 4,000 loose and illegal firearms in a series of operations across Central Luzon.

The recovered firearms were presented to the media during a meeting called by the Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee 3 (RLECC-3) and the Joint Anti-Bank Robbery and Cybercrime Coordinating Committee 3 (JABRACCC-3) on Monday, February 23, in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., PRO-3 director, said the firearms were placed under their custody.

He added that the seized weapons, which previously posed serious threats to public safety, are now properly documented and accounted for.

During the same meeting, authorities also destroyed more than 3,000 modified and illegal mufflers confiscated in numerous operations.

The figure is on top of the 5,227 illegal mufflers destroyed from June 19, 2025 to February 22, 2026.

“These results show what we can achieve through a whole-of-government approach. This is not the effort of the PNP alone. Through the strong partnership within RLECC 3, JABRACCC 3, and our allied agencies, we continue to deliver concrete actions that protect our communities,” Peñones said.