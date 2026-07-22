4K teachers to benefit from TMC Clark healthcare program

More than 4,000 public school teachers and 124 Department of Education (DepEd) personnel in Angeles City will benefit from a new healthcare program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Angeles City Division Office and The Medical City (TMC) forged a partnership to implement the project.

Unset the program, the beneficiaries will enjoy discounted medical consultations, diagnostic procedures, and other hospital services.

The benefits will also extend to teachers' qualified dependents.

TMC Clark Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alejandro Garcia Jr.; TMC Clark Senior Finance Manager Jhonver Visaya; TMC Clark Strategic Accounts and Business Development Head Sherry Ann Zablan; Angeles City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Rosalin Muli; and Angeles City Schools Division Senior Education Program Specialist Anna Marie Carmen Romero signed the memorandum of agreement.

Muli welcomed the partnership, saying it will make healthcare accessible to educators.

"It is a dream come true not only for us in DepEd," Muli said, noting that she had personally experienced the hospital's services.

"I had a firsthand experience. Healthcare can be pricey, but compared to others, the services here give you peace of mind. From the moment you enter the hospital, you already feel that you are in good hands because the experience is comfortable and reassuring," she said.

Muli said not all teachers and DepEd personnel can afford premium healthcare.

"With this partnership, I am very positive that our teachers and personnel will appreciate these benefits. I am excited because I have personally experienced and enjoyed the services," she added.

For its part, TMC Clark said the partnership reflects its commitment to support the country's educators.

"We really believe in investing in the future, and one way of doing that is by investing in our teachers and the people behind DepEd because they serve as key partners for TMC," said TMC Clark Marketing Head Ann Malolos-De Aquino.

Aquino said the hospital is driven by "malasakit, combining compassionate, patient-centered care with world-class medical expertise."

TMC Clark offers specialized healthcare services in cancer treatment, cardiovascular care, neurosciences, and brain and spine care, among other medical specialties.