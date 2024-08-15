5 CL provinces under state of stable security

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Army disclosed that five out of the seven provinces in Central Luzon have been declared under a state of stable internal peace and security.

During the 12th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas hosted by the Philippine Information Agency recently in Tarlac, 7th Infantry Division (7ID) Commander Major General Andrew Costelo said the provinces include Aurora, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, and Zambales.

He said the Army implements measures to have the provinces of Bulacan and Nueva Ecija rid of communist terrorist groups.

“We will continue to pursue the communist terrorist groups' remnants to prevent them from recovery and further executing their hostile plans against peace and security until Bulacan and Nueva Ecija also declare the status of stable internal peace and security,” Costelo said.

He added that the Army is now in the process of shifting from internal security operation to territorial defense operation.

Costelo said the transition will reflect 7ID’s commitment to adapt to new challenges and protect the country’s borders effectively to better ensure the safety of the people and secure national interests.

Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) Commander Lieutenant General Fernyl Buca said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines has "the capability and strategy to defend the country’s sovereignty against external threats."

“This is our sea, our rights, and our future. Nolcom will remain steadfast in executing its mandate of protecting our people and the territory, including the maritime areas in Northern Luzon that includes the West Philippine Sea. With its core purpose, Nolcom will continue to advance peace and development; fight for our people's rights and threats to peace, development, and security; and protect our sovereign territory,” he said.