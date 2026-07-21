5 houses in AC destroyed by rampaging floodwaters

Five houses were destroyed after the Sapang Balen embankment collapsed in Purok 2, Miranda Street, Barangay Sto. Rosario, Angeles City.

Strong water current caused by heavy rains on Monday, July 20 resulted breached the dike.

According to a social media post of Barangay Councilor Joana Joy Flores, the incident affected nine families, comprising 39 individuals.

Flooding was also reported in several parts of the city, including Sto. Entierro Street and a portion of the MacArthur Highway in Barangay Balibago.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) immediately provided assistance to the affected residents.

A total of 33 families, or 132 individuals, received aid from the Angeles City Government.

(Via Raymond Tasoy, CLTV36 News)