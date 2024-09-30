5-K college students in CSF get assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — College students from the 35 barangays of this city received educational assistance from former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

Some 5,000 students were given P5,000 each during a three-day distribution of aid with the funds coming directly from Pineda-Cayabyab’s personal resources, who is now the Provincial Executive Assistant.

Pineda-Cayabyab said education has always been among her top priorities citing its impact on the youth and their families.

“Gusto natin makatapos sila ng pag-aaral para makahanap sila ng trabaho. Kapag may magandang trabaho, makakatulong sila sa pamilya nila at kapag may sarili na silang pamilya, kaya nilang suportahan ang mga sarili nila,” the executive assistant said.

She added that a stronger workforce will also boost the city and the province's economy, as people become more productive and have greater spending power.

Pineda-Cayabyab said that she opted not to impose grade requirements for the scholars to provide equal opportunities for every youth.

“Mas priority natin ang mga nangangailangan talaga ng tulong, although alam natin na karamihan naman talaga ngayon nangangailangan. Basta wag lang babagsak, okay na po iyon,” she said.

Pineda-Cayabyab urged the scholars to strive for excellence in school for themselves and their families.

“Hindi lahat nabibigyan ng pagkakataon na makapag-kolehiyo, at kahit andun ka na, hindi ka pa siguradong makakatapos. Kaya sana kung ganito na may tumutulong, pagbutihin na nila,” she said.