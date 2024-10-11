5 minors rescued from trafficking

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Personnel of Regional Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Group III (RATTG-3) and the Regional Women and Children Protection Desk (RWCPD) has rescued five minors in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City on Thursday, October 10.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office III, said the young women are alleged victims of human trafficking.

The girls were rescued during an entrapment operation conducted by authorities against their alleged pimp, Maranan added.

He said the suspect, identified as one “Aira”, was apprehended after the operating team negotiated of sexual services in exchange for money.

Maranan said the rescued minors were provided immediate assistance, including medical examinations, to ensure their well-being.

The aid was facilitated in coordination City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Angeles City.

“This operation highlights the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies and partner organizations in combating human trafficking and safeguarding the rights and welfare of vulnerable individuals in the community,” Maranan said.